Surftrip Map

This map shows you the sweetest spots across the globe.

Coloring Map

Make your world colorful

Dive Map

*** The best Dive Sites ***

Bucketlist Map Scratchmap

Find inspiration for your next trips #scratchedition

Yoga Map

+++ new +++

Journal Map #crumpledmap

Probably the coolest travel journal in the world

Map of Love

A map for cool couples - with stickers in the style of magnetic poetry

Copper Map

Kids Map - Playfully Learning

Playfully learning about the world, for kids between 4 and 12. Including 140 fun, hand-illustrated stickers about animals, places and cultures.

Awesome Maps | Illustrated world map posters & canvases

Have you ever thought about hanging a world map poster on your wall but you wanted it to be awesome? Look no further, Awesome Maps are beautifully designed maps of the world, themed around your special interest. Our world maps are illustrated by different artists and every map has its own unique flavour. You can buy them as high quality poster print or, if you want the most awesome map experience, as a canvas XXL map. Go out and explore the world with us!